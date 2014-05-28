Corrected-games-north Korea To Participate At Incheon Asian Games | Reuters

The North's official KCNA news agency said the country's Olympic Committee has decided to send a team to the Games, to be held between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4 in the South Korean port city. Earlier in the year, the North said its men's and women's soccer teams will be playing in the Games but did not elaborate whether its athletes would compete in other events. The North's Olympic Committee has officially informed the Asian Olympic Council of the decision and will soon make applications to the council and the Incheon Games' organising committee, KCNA said.

http://www.reuters.com/article/2014/05/23/games-asia-northkorea-idUSL3N0O91OJ20140523?feedType=RSS&virtualBrandChannel=11563

NKorea to Participate in Asian Games in SKorea - ABC News

19-Oct. 4. Last month, South Korean organizers said they asked the International Olympic Committee to urge North Korea to enter more athletes.

http://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/nkorea-participate-asian-games-skorea-23838186