Cannes: Jennifer Lawrence Dances And Sings At ?hunger Games? Party - Yahoo Movies

Target Is Holding An Xbox One Games Sale This Week

She spent most of the night in a VIP area with her co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, dancing and lip syncing to tunes from Missy Elliot and Whitney Houston. Lionsgate was represented by its co-chairmen Rob Freedman and Patrick Wachsberger, co-president Erik Feig, chief marketing officer Tim Pallen, executive vp of publicity Julie Fontaine and co-COO Steve Beeks, who rubbed elbows with Julianne Moore, Scott Speedman, Wesley Snipes and Kellan Lutz. Producer Nina Jacobson, who optioned the rights to the books from author Suzanne Collins, said the cast had just arrived from a month in Paris, where they had been concurrently filming Mockingjay: Parts 1 and 2. One particular fond memory, she said, was shooting in the suburb of Noisy Le Grand, which unlike the other closed sets from the franchise, allowed fans to gathered and flood Twitter with distant snapshots of the cast. We had a ton of people around, hoping for a glimpse, Jacobson said.

https://movies.yahoo.com/news/cannes-jennifer-lawrence-dances-sings-hunger-games-party-171808761.html

To start us off, we have some Xbox One games on sale this week at Target , which you could stock up on before the new SKU arrives in a few weeks. The ad has a few things listed for retail price, such as the Xbox One system for $499.99 or a 12 month Xbox Live Gold subscription or Xbox One controller for $59.99. However, we are here to tell you about the game sales this week. The four games listed in the add are shown as $20 off at $39.99, which include: Forza Motorsport 5, Dead Rising 3, Ryse: Son of Rome, and Kinect Sports Rivals.

http://www.justpushstart.com/2014/05/target-holding-xbox-one-games-sale-week/