?hunger Games? Star Jennifer Lawrence Worries Fans Might Get Sick Of Her Red Carpet Antics - International Business Times

Aside from her public persona, Lawrence is also worried about her "off-screen escapades" that might potentially turn her fans against her. "I'm way too annoying because I get on red carpets and I'm really hyper, most likely because I've been drinking, and I can't not photo-bomb somebody if it's a good opportunity," America's Sweetheart further mentioned. The "Hunger Games" star tries to remind herself of one thing whenever she thinks she getting overboard. "It's something I always tell myself: 'You need to calm the [bleep] down.

http://au.ibtimes.com/articles/551805/20140508/hunger-games-star-jennifer-lawrence-worries-fans.htm