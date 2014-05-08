Newsvine

orlandon55

orlandon55 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 23 Seeds: 11 Comments: 0 Since: Jun 2013

?hunger Games? Star Jennifer Lawrence Worries Fans Might Get Sick Of Her Red Carpet Antics - International Business Times

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
By orlandon55
Thu May 8, 2014 3:56 PM
    Discuss:

    Aside from her public persona, Lawrence is also worried about her "off-screen escapades" that might potentially turn her fans against her. "I'm way too annoying because I get on red carpets and I'm really hyper, most likely because I've been drinking, and I can't not photo-bomb somebody if it's a good opportunity," America's Sweetheart further mentioned. The "Hunger Games" star tries to remind herself of one thing whenever she thinks she getting overboard. "It's something I always tell myself: 'You need to calm the [bleep] down.
    http://au.ibtimes.com/articles/551805/20140508/hunger-games-star-jennifer-lawrence-worries-fans.htm

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor