15 Nfl Games In 2014 Worth Circling On Your Calendar

Epic's Tim Sweeney Predicts Less and Less Big-Budget Triple-A Games Will Come Out

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (Week 12, Sunday, 1:00pm eastern): Can you imagine the Windy City headlines if Chicago castoffs Lovie Smith and Josh McCown saunter off Soldier Field with a win over Marc Trestman and Jay Cutler? Highly unlikely anybody questions J-Cuts $126.7 million contract in that scenario. 7. Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (Week 4, Sunday, 1:00pm eastern): I want to make sure that whatever team I go to, theyre going to get the best, in shape 35-year-old guy they can get.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/04/24/15-nfl-games-in-2014_n_5206910.html

War Games in Titanfall: Expedition DLC Gets Full Details, Screenshots

Its meant to be as accessible to indies as a subscription to an MMO. As these triple-A games are seeing fewer releases then the empty spaces in between are being filled by indie projects of all scales, Sweeney said. He goes on to say that the typical development paradigm of very long building times followed by a release that is accompanied by a massive marketing campaign has been severely altered in recent times, with many games opting for crowdfunding via Kickstarter, with preview versions becoming available at first, and then getting incrementally updated until the final version is attained.

http://news.softpedia.com/news/Epic-s-Tim-Sweeney-Predicts-Less-and-Less-Big-Budget-Triple-A-Games-Will-Come-Out-439525.shtml

"The concept of a simulator level allowed for themed areas to act as the hardpoints while the buildings between are in the smooth, featureless style of the training mission rooms. The IMC start in an Airbase-style structure, complete with working Marvins and a tank repair garage. Some areas throughout the map will be 'glitching out,' providing landmarks that let you that youre fighting in a virtual simulator." The middle portion of the game is based on Rise, complete with small interior rooms that are connected by a very tight path through the center. While Titans can capture the hardpoint in that zone, they'll have to navigate the tight path and be careful for ambushes from different sides, not to mention from above, thanks to the high wallrun path in that zone. "The Militia side is based on Angel City, but with a night time twist.

http://news.softpedia.com/news/War-Games-in-Titanfall-Expedition-DLC-Gets-Full-Details-Screenshots-439310.shtml